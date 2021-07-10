Militants flee after exchange of fire at night

Anantnag: An unknown number of militants managed to escape the cordon of government forces after a brief exchange of fire late Thursday night here in Kulgam district.

The operation was the second faceoff between militants and government forces in Kulgam and the third in south Kashmir region in less than 24 hours. Four militants of the Lashkar were killed in two separate gunfights Wednesday night in Mirbazar area of Kulgam district and Puchal area of Pulwama district.

The operation late Thursday night was launched in the volatile Redwini area of Kulgam district, following inputs regarding the presence of militants there. “The cordon and search operation was initiated in Astanpora locality of the area, sometime after midnight on Thursday,” a senior police officer from the area said.

He said that the militants were hiding in a residential house and, sensing trouble, they dashed out of the house and fired indiscriminately. “The fire was retaliated but the militants could not be spotted owing to the darkness,” the police officer said.

Local sources told Kashmir Reader that firing was heard at around 2:00 AM, following which the guns fell silent. “There was no further firing,” the sources said.

The police officer said that the militants had managed to flee taking advantage of darkness. “The operation, however, continued and was called off late Friday morning after the whole area was properly combed,” he said.

Mobile internet services, which were snapped soon after the exchange of fire, were restored late Friday afternoon across Kulgam district.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print