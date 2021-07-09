Govt fixes rates for sacrificial animal in Kashmir

Govt fixes rates for sacrificial animal in Kashmir

Srinagar: The government on Thursday fixed the rates of sacrificial livestock in Kashmir ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.
As per an order issued by Director Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Kashmir Dr Abdul Salam Mir, the rates for Delhi Walla and Merino Cross varieties of Sheep have been fixed at Rs 285 a kg while as those of Bakerwal and Kashmiri varieties as Rs 270 a kg. The rate for goat has been fixed as Rs 260 per kg, reads the order, a copy of which lies with GNS. The new rates are Rs 50 across the board compared to last year.
The Thursday’s order comes consequent upon the decision taken in a meeting of officials regarding the fixing/review of rates of the sacrificial (Qurbani) livestock.
The rates have been fixed under the J&K Mutton Licensing and Control Order 1973 and SRO 31 of 1974, the order adds.

