Militant killed along LoC in Rajouri: Army

Jammu: Army on Wednesday claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid by killing a militant along the Line of Control in Nowshera village of Rajouri. Two soldiers were also injured in the fierce gunfight, sources said.
“In the early hours of July 7, a group of Pakistani (militants) made an attempt to infiltrate across the Line of Control in the Nowshera Sector, District Rajouri (J&K). Alert Army troops thwarted the infiltration bid by suitably employing an integrated surveillance grid alongwith domination by fire, and engaging the (militants) in a fierce firefight in which one (militant) was neutralised and his body has been recovered,” a defence ministry spokesman based in Jammu Lt Col Devender Anand said in a statement.
“Also, war like stores including an AK 47 rifle, four magazines of AK 47 with ammunition and two hand grenades have been recovered from the (militant),” he said, adding, “This action by alert Army troops displays resolve of Army to thwart any misadventure on the Line of Control.” Sources said that two soldiers were also injured in the incident. GNS
