Forces arrive at 4 Shopian villages in search of militants

Shopian: Government forces on Wednesday carried out cordon and search operations (CASOs) at two villages and Search and Destroy Operations (SADOs) in orchards in another two villages in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

No contact with militants was established during the two CASOs while the SADOs were underway in the evening at two different villages.

The first CASO of the day was carried out at Padderpora village, some 20 kilometers from the district headquarters. The military operation according to police sources was launched by a joint team of forces comprising 34 Rashtriya Rifles of army, 14th battalion of central reserve police force, and Jammu and Kashmir Police after inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

Another similar operation was carried out at Chanpora village, some three kilometers from the district headquarters. Several residential houses and other structures, according to locals, were searched by the joint team of forces but no militants were found. The operation, according to police sources, was carried out by 44 Rashtriya Rifles of army, 14th battalion of central reserve police force, and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

In the evening, another joint team of government forces carried out Search and Destroy Operations (SADOs) in the orchards of Dagpora and Manzimpora villages of the district.

Locals said that a large contingent of government forces besieged the orchards and carried out searches.

The SADOs were underway when this report was filed.

