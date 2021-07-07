Militant killed after Infiltration bid foiled in Rajouri: Officials

Jammu: Army on Wednesday claimed to have killed a militant after a infiltration bid was foiled in Naoshera sector of Rajouri district.

In a statement ,spokesman said that “In the early hours of 07 Jul 2021, a group of Pakistani militants made an attempt to infiltrate across the Line of Control in the Naoshera Sector, District Rajouri.

The spokesperson further stated that alert Army troops thwarted the infiltration bid by suitably employing an integrated surveillance grid alongwith domination by fire, and engaging the militants in a fierce firefight in which one militant was neutralised and his body has been recovered.

Also, war like stores including an AK-47 rifle, four magazines of AK-47 with ammuniton and two hand grenades have been recovered from the militant, they said.

This action by alert Army troops displays resolve of Indian Army to thwart any misadventure on the Line of Control, reads the statement.(GNS)

