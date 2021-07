New Delhi : Legendary actor Dilip Kumar died on Wednesday morning after prolonged illness. He was 98.

Kumar, known to generations of film-goers as the ‘tragedy king’, had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, since Tuesday.

He passed away due to prolonged illness at 7:30 am, Dr Jalil Parkar, who had been treating Kumar, told PTI.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print