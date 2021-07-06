Ramban: 2 Persons Feared Dead As Tanker Rolls Down Into River Chenab

Ramban: At least two persons are feared dead after a Srinagar-bound tanker they were travelling in, rolled down into Chenab river along Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban district.

Reports said that the tanker rolled down after the driver seemingly lost control over the vehicle on reaching Mehar area along the thoroughfare.

SHO Ramban Pradeep Kumar confirming the incident told GNS that at least two persons on board the vehicle have going missing since the occurrence of the incident. “Efforts are on to locate them, however nothing much can be said as of now”, the officer further said. (GNS)

