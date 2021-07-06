No vaccination in Anantnag for three days now

Anantnag: Not a single Covid vaccine has been administered in Anantnag district for three consecutive days now, since July 3, as the stock has been exhausted and fresh supplies are yet to arrive, officials say.

On July 5, Kulgam district also found itself in the same situation and no vaccine was administered anywhere in the district.

“On July 2, we administered well over 13,000 vaccines in Anantnag district, exhausting the diminishing stock of vaccines we had,” a highly placed source in the district administration told Kashmir Reader.

Anantnag, like other districts in Kashmir, is considerably short of achieving the hundred percent target in the 45-plus category. The district has achieved 93.29 percent of the target thus far and falls in the category of districts that have missed at least two deadlines set by the LG, Manoj Sinha.

“We are short of the target, but we have achieved over 93 percent,” the official in the district administration said, adding, “The vaccination rate is subject to availability of vaccines.”

As many as 5 districts in Kashmir division have already achieved the hundred percent target in 45-plus category: Shopian, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Baramulla, and Budgam.

Only Pulwama, Kupwara and Srinagar are worse off than Anantnag with only about 80 percent of people vaccinated in Pulwama and less than 65 percent in the other two.

Overall, 3,21,932 vaccine jabs have been administered in Anantnag district which has a population of over one million.

Locals in Anantnag rue that they have been visiting the vaccination centers for the last three days and have had to go back disappointed each day.

“They should tell us when the fresh stock will be received. We go to the center and we are asked to visit the next day. It has been happening for three days now,” Saleem Ahmad, a resident of main town Anantnag, told Kashmir Reader.

Similar complaints were received from many other parts of the district.

Kashmir Reader talked to Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Anantnag, Dr Mukhtar Shah, who acknowledged that no vaccines have been administered for the last three days now.

“Yes, we have exhausted the quota and are awaiting the fresh supply. I am hopeful that the supply will be here by tomorrow,” the CMO said.

The locals meanwhile keep waiting, some for their first dose and some for the second.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print