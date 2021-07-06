Day after huddle, PAGD comes out with list of complaints against Delhi

‘Siege’, ‘suppression’ continue in J&K, ‘statehood before elections’

SRINAGAR: The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Monday expressed displeasure over no confidence-building measures (CBMs) taken by New Delhi, a step that could have set the beginning for meaningful dialogue, after their meeting with PM Narendra Modi last month.

“The CBMs would have initiated the much-needed process of reaching out to the people of J&K who are the biggest stakeholders and sufferers of the J-K problem,” PAGD spokesman Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said.

This was the conclusion reached in the PAGD meeting that was presided over by Dr Farooq Abdullah at his residence in Srinagar on Sunday night. PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, Tarigami, NC leader Hasnain Masoodi, Peoples Movement chief Javed Mustafa Mir and Awami National Conference senior vice president Muzaffar Ahmed Shah were the participants.

“The PAGD reiterated its commitment to fight together to reverse the unconstitutional and unacceptable changes foisted on the people of J&K on 5 August 2019 using all constitutional, legal and political means at its disposal. PAGD’s struggle for undoing these changes will continue as long as it takes while striving to achieve this objective as early as possible,” Tarigami said.

“All the members of the PAGD expressed their disappointment at the outcome of the Delhi meeting, especially at the absence of any substantial Confidence Building Measures such as releasing political and other prisoners from jails and taking concrete steps to end the siege and atmosphere of suppression that has choked J&K since 2019,” Targami said in the statement.

PAGD asked for the restoration of statehood at the meeting in Delhi as the BJP had committed to it on the floor of Parliament, Tarigami said.

“And they must honour their word. Any assembly election must be held only after restoration of full statehood for J&K. To this end the PAGD has decided to reach out to other political parties in J&K with a view to take a common position on the issue,” he added.

