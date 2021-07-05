Heavy rains, hailstorm wreak havoc on standing crops in north Kashmir

Baramulla: Heavy rains, gusty winds, hailstorm wreaked havoc in several parts of Baramulla on Sunday afternoon resulting in damage to standing crops, vegetables and apple orchards.

Heavy rains accompanied with gusty winds and hailstorm started in Uri, Narvaw, Rafiabad, Qaziabad, Rajwar and upper belt of Rafiabad and Handwara on Sunday afternoon and continued for 20 minutes.

Locals said not only it damaged crops and vegetables, rooftops of several houses were also damaged in the areas mentioned above and people were seen running towards safer places.

On Saturday evening, two foot bridges and a road was damaged in Tehsil Uri due to flash floods in a local stream.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print