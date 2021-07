Srinagar: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel died after his service riffle went off accidentally in Srinagar on Monday evening.

Official sources said that the CRPF man identified as Sachin Yadav of 04 BN DCOY posted at Hafta Chinar area of Srinagar died after his service riffle went off accidentally.

They said that he was immediately rushed to a local hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival—(KNO)

