CBK Files Charge Sheet Against Cashier For Embezzling Salary, GPF Of Policemen

Srinagar: The Crime Branch Kashmir on Monday produced charge sheet against a former cashier of District Police Lines (DPL) Srinbagar involving alleged embezzlement of salaries and General Provident Fund (GPF) of the executive police personnel in 2004.

According to Crime Branch, the case (FIR No. 86/2004) under section 409 RPC 5(2) PC Act was filed against the cashier Absar Ahmad Dar of Solina Srinagar in police station Shaheed Gunj in 2004.

The case pertains to embezzlement, on account of salaries and General Provident Fund (GPF) released from treasury, by the accused person, an official of the CBK said in a statement .

The CBK said that officials of District Police Lines (DPL) Srinagar had reported non-disbursal of their salaries and GP fund by the cashier of DPL namely Absar Ahmad Dar.

Consequent upon the complaint by the employees of District Police Lines Srinagar, the IGP Kashmir Zone ordered to carry out the audit of accounts of DPL Srinagar. The audit so conducted for the period from 02/2001 to 09/08/2004 observed that an amount of rupees 44, 90,486 was not disbursed by the concerned cashier among the employees of DPL Srinagar as he allegedly had embezzled the amount, the official said.

Accordingly, case FIR No. 86/2004 U/S 409,467,468,471 RPC was registered against the accused in Police Station Shaheed Gunj Srinagar and investigation taken up. The case was transferred to Crime Branch Kashmir (vide PHQ order No. 3404 of 2004) on 09-10-2004 for further investigation.

“During the course of investigation it transpired that accused Absar Ahmad No.04/S posted as cashier DPL Srinagar was assigned the work of disbursing of pay/ supplementary pay/arrears /GP Fund/General arrears of Executive Police. The accused remain posted as cashier at DPL Srinagar from 2001 up August-2004 when the embezzlement came to fore.”

Investigation conducted substantiated that the total amount misappropriated by the accused cashier, worked out to the tune of Rs. 44, 90,486 out of which Rs.26, 03,125 were recovered and disbursed, he said.

Accordingly offences U/S 409 RPC & 5(2) PC Act were found established against the accused Absar Ahmad Dar, the official said. “Investigation with regard to the role of other suspects is underway and a supplementary charge sheet will be produced before the Hon’ble Court of law in due course of time.”

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print