Youth commits suicide by jumping into Aharbal waterfall in Kulgam

Kulgam:A 24-year-old youth on Sunday allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Aharbal waterfall in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Official sources that the youth (name withheld) from Sanigam village of Kulgam appeared near Aharbal waterfall this afternoon and in the blink of a moment jumped into it.

“Rescuers immediately swung into the action but couldn’t save his life,” they said.

Notably, suicide cases have seen a surge in the Kashmir valley in recent months, especially during the second wave of COVID-19, while experts list economic distress, drug abuse and frequent domestic violence as the main reason for the rise in suicide cases—(KNO)

