Board suspends all academic facilities for 7 top private schools

SRINAGAR: After repeated complaints by parents, the Board of School Education has taken action against seven leading private schools for not complying with the government’s fee fixation orders and for “harassment of parents.”

According to the order issued by the board, a copy of which is with Kashmir Reader, all the board-related facilities for the academic session 2020-2021 such as approval of registration reforms, and permission cum admission forms of SSE for Classes 10, 11, and 12 have been suspended for these seven schools.

The schools which have faced action are Green Valley, Iqbal Memorial, Presentation Convent, Hat TricK, Tiny Hearts, JK Public School, and Holy Faith Presentation School.

All concerned are directed not to entertain any affairs of the above schools, till further instructions from this office,” reads the order.

Director School Education, Tasaduk Mir, told Kashmir Reader that these schools have not been allowing students to participate in examinations or classes for not paying the fees, which are more than the fees fixed by the government.

“This amounts to harassment of parents. We have received complaints from parents and accordingly, action has been taken. I am here to make sure the law is implemented in letter and spirit,” he said.

Chairman Green Valley School, Mohammad Yousuf, said that there has been no harassment on part of the school. But he admitted that the school has taken half of the annual charges from parents, which is against the court’s directions.

“I am not aware of any complaints. We will meet the director of school education on Monday, and will follow the law,” he said.

Joint Secretary BOSE, Aijaz Ahmad, the official who has issued the order, said that the order has come following directions from the Director of School Education. “Until the mentioned schools get no-objection certificates, the order will remain in force,” he said.

During the Covid pandemic, a number of complaints from parents have been seen on social media about schools forcing them to pay fees which the government has prohibited. There was, however, no action taken by the government yet before this order was issued.. It is a big relief,” said a parent. “At least someone has heard our pleas.”

