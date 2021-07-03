331 fresh cases, 6 deaths in 24 hours

SRINAGAR: Six Covid patients lost their lives in J&K while 331 fresh Covid cases were detected in the last 24 hours, the official daily bulletin reported on Friday.

Of the new cases, 254 were reported in Kashmir Division and 77 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said. Of the 6 deaths, 5 were reported in Jammu division and 1 in Kashmir Division. Srinagar reported zero deaths while Jammu district reported 1 death.

Four deaths were reported in Doda district and one in Anantnag.

Srinagar reported the maximum number of fresh cases, with 78, while Jammu district reported 12 new cases. The bulletin said that 437 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 158 from Jammu Division and 279 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 4,209 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 78 new cases and currently has 788 active cases, with 71 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 27 new cases and currently has 277 active cases, with 24 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 29 new cases and currently has 240 active cases, with 25 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 27 new cases and currently has 168 active cases, with 40 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 18 new cases and currently has 240 active cases, with 31 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 26 new cases and has 177 active cases, with 15 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 6 new cases and has 124 active cases, with 20 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 19 new cases and has 182 active cases with 27 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 22 new cases and has 171 active cases with 23 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 2 new cases and currently has 10 active cases with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 12 new cases, Udhampur 7, Rajouri 7, Doda 13, Kathua 5, Kishtwar 8, Samba 3, Poonch 4, Ramban 13, and Reasi 5.

