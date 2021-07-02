Top LeT Commander among five militants, soldier killed in Pulwama Gunfight

Srinagar: Five Lashker-e-Toiba militants including a top commander and a soldier were killed in a gunfight in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

While police said the slain militants belong to LeT, the identification of three of them has not been revealed officially as of now.

” District commander of militant outfit LeT Nishaz Lone alias Khitab & 01 Pakistani militant amongst total 5 killed militants in Pulwama encounter. A big success: IGP Kashmir,” a Police spokesman said in a tweet.

In the initial phase of the gunfight, they said, one army soldier of 44 RR was also killed.

The gunfight had ensued late last night after joint team of Police and army’s 44RR launched a cordon-and-search-operation in the Rajpora area amid specific information about the presence of the militants, officials said.

As the joint team approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated by the former, triggering off the gunfight, they said.(GNS)

