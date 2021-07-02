Militants fire at policemen in Anantnag

Anantnag: A policeman recieved minor injuries in a fall after militants opened fire at a police party late Thursday evening here in Anantnag district.

The identity of the policeman was yet to be ascertained while this report was being filed.

“He is stable, though. He fell while running for cover,” a senior police officer told Kashmir Reader.

The incident took place in Laizbal area of Anantnag town, along the Khannabal-Pahalgam road.

“Militants fired a few shots with a pistol. Fortunately none of the policemen on duty were hit,” the police official said.

However, he said, one of the policemen fell while running for cover. “He has been shifted to a nearby hospital,” the officer said.

Following the shooting, a contingent of government forces reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

“A case has been registered and investigation has been taken up,” the officer said.

