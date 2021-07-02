LAWDA launches pilot project: DRDO’s bio-digesters to curb waste into Dal Lake

Srinagar: In a new initiative to prevent further degradation of Dal Lake, the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) has installed DRDO-made land-based bio-digesters in Telbal area of Dal Lake.

The main purpose of these bio-digesters is to scientifically treat sewage generated from households situated along the lake, sewage which otherwise was directly flowing into one of the main inflow channels of the lake.

Assistant Executive Engineer at LAWDA, Bilal Ahmad, told Kashmir Reader that the project is part of the suggestions recommended by the panel of experts appointed by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. For now, LAWDA has decided to launch a pilot project in Telbal area before installing more such bio-digesters in and around the peripheries of the lake, Ahmad said.

“The bio-digesters are being dispensed free of cost to individual households in the area,” he said. “These household bio-digesters are connected with the existing Sewage Treatment Plants. Experts from DRDO were invited to formulate a programme wherein they provided the design of the bio-digesters. After proper e-tendering, the work has been allotted to one of the TOTs of DRDO,” Ahmad said.

According to him, the executing agency has delivered all bio-digesters to LAWDA and accordingly the installation has started.

“So far, we have successfully installed three bio-digesters in the area,” he informed.

If the objective of the project is achieved, the lakes’ authority will expand the installation to other areas around the Dal Lake, he said.

