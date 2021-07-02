Gunfight breaks out in Pulwama

Pulwama: A gunfight broke out between militants and government forces at Hanjan village of Rajpora hamlet of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday.

An official said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 04 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter.

A senior police officer also confirmed the exchange of fire between forces and militants.

He said that four militants are believed to be trapped in the area—(KNO)

