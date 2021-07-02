298 new cases, 4 more deaths in J&K

Srinagar: Four Covid patients lost their lives in J&K while 298 fresh Covid cases were detected in the last 24 hours, the official daily bulletin reported on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 196 were reported in Kashmir Division and 102 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

Of the 4 deaths, 2 each were reported in Kashmir and Jammu divisions. Srinagar and Jammu districts reported 1 death each.

One death each was reported from Kulgam and Poonch districts.

Srinagar reported the maximum number of fresh cases, with 60, while Jammu district reported 7 new cases.

The bulletin said that 573 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 110 from Jammu Division and 463 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 4,321 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 60 new cases and currently has 781 active cases, with 136 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 19 new cases and currently has 274 active cases, with 14 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 20 new cases and currently has 236 active cases, with 39 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 9 new cases and currently has 181 active cases, with 22 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 17 new cases and currently has 253 active cases, with 30 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 30 new cases and has 167 active cases, with 156 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 4 new cases and has 138 active cases, with 30 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 13 new cases and has 190 active cases with 13 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 24 new cases and has 172 active cases with 19 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 0 new cases and currently has 11 active cases with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 7 new cases, Udhampur 7, Rajouri 7, Doda 9, Kathua 2, Kishtwar 16, Samba 23, Poonch 14, Ramban 8, and Reasi 9.

