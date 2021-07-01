Vaccinate disabled persons, HC instructs govt

Srinagar: The High Court on Wednesday asked authorities to ensure vaccination of disabled persons in Jammu and Kashmir.

Hearing a petition, a bench of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey asked the authorities to take effective steps for their vaccination as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

“The Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department shall file an affidavit, indicating the steps for ensuring vaccination of the disabled persons in Jammu and Kashmir. The affidavit shall be filed by or before the next date of hearing,” the court said. The case has been posted for hearing on July 8.

In petition filed by one Javed Ahmad Tak on behalf of Humanity Welfare Organization Helpline, representing specially abled persons, the petitioner seeks direction to the government to treat all the persons with disabilities as special category and ensure their vaccination in terms of the policy of Government of India, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as also that of J&K government.

Referring to Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, advocate Syed Musaib said the legislation enables all persons with disabilities certain benefits on priority basis. He submitted that despite having approached the authorities in the shape of representations, no effective action has been taken for vaccination of the disabled persons in Jammu and Kashmir, which formed a ground for seeking indulgence of the Court in the present petition.

He further submitted that the vaccination of the persons with disabilities has become necessary because of threat to their life on account of a large number of them getting tested positive because of not being able to adhere to the SOPs. “Before proceeding further in the matter, it has become necessary to seek response from the respondents (officials) for the claim made in the petition,” the court said and issued notice to officials for filing the response within one week. (GNS)

