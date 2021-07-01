Two dead, seven injured in Kathua road accident

Kathua: : Two persons hailing from Uttar Pradesh died while seven others were injured in a road accident that took place at Logate Morh in Kathua district on Thursday afternoon.

Officials said that a vehicle hit highway divider at Logate Morh, resulting in injuries to nine passengers.

The official said that among the nine passengers, one was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, while another one succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Deceased have been identified as Idresh (61) son of Mohammad Sharif resident and Shaad son of Mohamad Sarfaraz—both residents of Uttar Pardesh.

He said that seven other passengers were administered first aid at Kathua GMC, while four among them were later referred to GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, Police have taken cognisance of the matter—(KNO)

