Three militants killed in Kulgam gunfight

Two injured soldiers evacuated to army hospital

Shopian: Three militants affiliated with TRF were killed in an encounter at Chimer village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Wednesday. Two army soldiers were injured in the firefight.

The gunfight between militants and government forces broke out in the village on Wednesday afternoon after government forces laid cordon and search operation in search of militants.

In the initial bout of firefight, one militant was killed while two of his associates were holed up in a residential house. The duo was killed later.

A police official said that a cordon and search operation in the village was launched by army’s 9 Rashtriya Rifles, 18th battalion of central reserve police force (CRPF) and police. They said that when cordon was being laid around the suspected area, the hiding militants fired upon the joint team of government forces ensuing into an encounter. Three militants were killed in the encounter while two army soldiers were wounded during the firefight who were evacuated to army’s 92 base hospital in Srinagar.

Police sources said that two soldiers were injured when they headed towards the suspected spot and were fired upon by the hiding militant.

The slain militants have been identified as Waseem Ahmad Bangroo resident of Redwani Kulgam, Shahnawaz Ahmad resident of Kilbal Shopian and Zakir Bashir resident of Chimmer Kulgam. All the killed militants were affiliated with TRF, an outshoot of Lashkar-e-Toiba, police said.

Meanwhile, mobile internet was suspended in Kulgam district after news of encounters broke out in the area.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print