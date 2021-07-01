Over 30000 Covid tests in a day in Valley: Health dept

Srinagar: Continuing its aggressive testing measure, Directorate of Health Services Kashmir on Wednesday conducted more than 30,000 Covid-19 tests, which is the record number so far.

A spokesperson of Directorate of Health Services Kashmir Dr Mir Mushtaq said despite having a low positivity rate, aggressive testing has been extended in all the hospitals.

On the directions of the Director of Health Services Kashmir, special sampling counters have been created across Kashmir including the tertiary care hospitals.

“As part of the continuous testing measures, on Wednesday alone, we have conducted more than 30,000 tests which is the record number so far,” he said.

On the directions of DHSK, all the Chief Medical Officers have constituted three special teams in each block who monitored the vaccination and the sampling process.

Similarly, Dr Mushtaq said such teams have also been created at the divisional level which monitored the sampling process across Kashmir division.

The spokesman while quoting Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Rather said it is only testing, testing and more testing which will help in identifying the cases and it is the only way out to contain the disease and stop its spread.

“Although, the Covid cases have come down, we need not to relax. We should continue to do aggressive testing because it is only by means of testing we can detect the cases which are mandatory for containing the virus,” the director said.

While congratulating field staff for their exemplary work the director said testing is important for disease containment and it will continue until the Covid-19 pandemic is over.

The spokesperson quoting the director said that a similar strategy will be applied for increasing the Covid-19 vaccination across the Kashmir division.

It said that Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department Atal Dulloo has been constantly directing the department to do more and more tests. “Accordingly the DHSK has directed the field staff to enhance the testing capacity,” it added.

