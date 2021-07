Srinagar: A Policeman was injured after Militants fired upon Police party near Lazibal area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on thrusday evening.

In a tweet police said “At about 8:50 pm this evening, militant fired some pistol shots towards police party near Lazibal Anantnag. One cop received minor injury. Area cordoned and search going on”, reads the statement.(GNS)

