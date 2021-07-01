Govt launches social security scheme for families affected by Covid

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday rolled out its Special Assistance Scheme for COVID Mortalities (SASCM) to help out families affected by the coronavirus in the union territory.

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha took to Twitter to announce the launch of the social security scheme.

“Today Rolled out SASCM social protection scheme to families affected by Covid-19. It is our duty and utmost responsibility to support families, restore livelihoods and ensure stability in their lives,” he said.

Sinha said the government was committed to support children who have lost their parents to the pandemic.

The administration will take all necessary steps for their well-being and education, he added.

“PM CARES For Children benefits to be extended in UT,” the L-G said in another tweet.

“We stand in solidarity with the families who lost the earning member due to pandemic. Besides pension, every effort will be made to ensure they live a dignified life and have no financial difficulties,” Sinha added.

The L-G said a special cell has been constituted under the Social Welfare Department that will continue hand-holding the affected families.

“District welfare officers in their respective areas will ensure regular visits to such families so they can have round-the-clock support,” he said.

Sinha said the administration will reach out to every affected family with financial assistance if they are willing to start their own business or other ventures for self-employment.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print