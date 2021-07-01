Elderly Man Killed, Several Others Injured During Scuffle Between Two Nomad Groups in Bandipora

Bandipora:A 52-year-old man was killed while several others including a female were injured after a scuffle broke out between members of two nomad groups at Kachi Behak in Vewan village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday morning.

Reports said that the scuffle between nomad parties of Pannar in Bandipora and Rajouri purportedly broke out over erection of a tent in the area. The members of both the parties engaged each other and exchanged heated arguments, leading to a major scuffle.

During the scuffle one person from Anderwat Rajouri identified as Mohammad Iqbal Kalas Son of Mohammad Ali, around 50 years of age, besides several others including a female suffered injuries. All the injured were evacuated to a nearby hospital, however Mohammad Iqbal Kalas succumbed on way.

Two others have been identified as as Ranja Pokda (70) son of Methu Pokda and Rohi Akther daughter of Showket Kathana, both residents of Anderwat Rajouri.

There may be few more injuries in the incident, identities of whom couldn’t be ascertained immediately.

Confirming the incident, a police official told said that two Gujjar parties involved in the incident include one from Pannar in Bandipora and another from Rajouri.

“There is one confirmed death and injuries to at least four persons in the scuffle”, the official said.

“An FIR number 32/2021 under relevant sections has been taken up in this regard for investigations”, the official further said. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print