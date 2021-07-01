8-month-old among 4 killed in accident on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Jammu: Four persons including an infant were killed while as many others were injured when a vehicle carrying labourers from Chhattisgarh skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge near Khooni nallah in Ramban on Srinagar-Jammu highway on Wednesday, officials said.

They said a Tata Mobile (JK02AP-4588) was on its way from Jammu towards Srinagar when the driver lost control over it and the load carrier rolled down into the deep gorge.

Three persons died on the spot and their bodies were recovered by the Quick Action Team and SDRF besides locals who rushed to the spot immediately after the accident.

Five injured persons including an 8-month-old boy identified as Aryan son of Deepak Sahu were evacuated and shifted to hospital. However, the infant succumbed to the injuries on the way to government district hospital Ramban, they said.

The three other persons who lost their lives have been identified as Narayan Manji (21) son of Ramesh Manji, Dinesh Kumar (17) son of Baghi Rath and Maghe Lal (17) son of Amar Singh, all residents of Chhattisgarh.

SHO Ramsoo Rahouaf Khan told GNS that while three persons died on the spot, the baby succumbed before being admitted to the hospital. He said four others injured in the accident have been hospitalized. A case has been registered and investigations started, he added. GNS

