Militant caught by forces killed alongside associate in Srinagar gunfight

Slain militants were planning big attacks on Srinagar-Baramulla highway: IGP

SRINAGAR: The two militants who were killed on Tuesday on Srinagar outskirts were planning two big attacks on the Baramulla-Srinagar highway, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told reporters here at a presser.

Kumar said the duo was also part of a module which carried out two separate attacks on government forces at Parimpora and Khushipora, in which three CRPF troops and two army soldiers were killed.

The slain militants, Abrar and Muslim, were killed on Monday after police arrested Nadeem Abrar, a top LeT commander and resident of Narbal area in Budgam district, after intercepting him near Parimpora crossing in a car. Following the interrogation of Abrar, police said, the location of a weapons hideout was obtained.

Kumar told reporters that Abrar was arrested along with a pistol and a grenade. He was booked under Section 27 of the Indian Evidence Act and taken to police station for a joint interrogation by police, army and CRPF.

“During interrogation, Abrar disclosed about presence of more weapons in a house in Maloora, but did not reveal to the security forces that his associate, Muslim, was also hiding in the house,” the IGP said. “Later in the encounter, both were killed.”

“Killing of Abrar and Muslim is a big success. They wanted to target the Narbal-Hyderpora axis, attack security forces and snatch weapons,” he added.

Three CRPF personnel were injured, including an assistant commandant and sub-inspector, in Monday’s gunfight. All the three are stable and have sustained minor injuries, the IGP said.

Two AK 47 rifles were recovered from the encounter site, Kumar said, adding that Abrar and Muslim had travelled to Srinagar from north Kashmir with the aim to carry out an attack along the highway.

Kumar also said that the drone used by the enemy in the attack on IAF station at Jammu airport was a new technological threat for the security forces. At a meeting at the army’s 15 Core headquarters about the use of such drones, he said, the security establishment has been put on high alert. He said another drone was spotted over Dal Lake which has been seized and a case has been filed in this regard.

On the latest attack on a special police officer (SPO) and his family at their home in Awantipora, Kumar said that it was done to create fear and to disrupt the tourism season.

“Policemen have the right to visit their homes and meet their families. We cannot stop them from going on leave,” he said.

