Kulgam Encounter: 3rd militant killed, operation on

Srinagar: After the fresh firing resumed one more militant has been killed, taking toll to three in an ongoing encounter at Chimmer area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday.

A senior Police Officer said that another militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter, however identity of the slain militant is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier, during the first round of firefight two militants were killed, he added.

Reports said that a joint team of Police, army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Chimmer.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.(GNS)

