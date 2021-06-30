Kulgam Encounter: 02 militants killed, operation on

Srinagar: Two militants has been killed in an ongoing encounter at Chimmer area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday.

Official sources said , that two militants has been killed in an ongoing encounter, however identity of the slain militants is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier Reports reaching said that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Chimmer.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.(GNS)

