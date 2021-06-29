Top LeT commander arrested in City

Srinagar: A top commander of Lashker-e-Toiba was arrested from Parimpora area of Srinagar, officials said on Monday.
They said that top LeT Commander Nadeem Abrar alias Abu Brar, allegedly “involved in several militancy related incidents,” was arrested from an alto car near Ansari Toyato crossing near Parimpora.
Confirming the arrest, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar, described it as “Big success for us.”
“Top LeT commander Nadeem Abrar arrested. He was involved in several killings. Big success for us,” he said.
A video on social media showed him being surrounded by forces personnel with many beating him.
