New Covid cases down to 259, but 6 more deaths

Srinagar: Six Covid patients lost their lives in J&K while 259 fresh Covid cases were detected in the last 24 hours, the official daily bulletin reported on Monday.

Of the new cases, 169 were reported in Kashmir Division and 90 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

6 deaths were reported in Kashmir Division. Srinagar district reported 2 deaths.

One death each was reported in Budgam, Pulwama, Anantnag and Kulgam districts.

Srinagar reported the maximum number of fresh cases, with 64, while Jammu district reported 2 new cases.

The bulletin said that 549 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 179 from Jammu Division and 370 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 4,996 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 64 new cases and currently has 948 active cases, with 105 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 13 new cases and currently has 259 active cases, with 53 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 12 new cases and currently has 302 active cases, with 60 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 14 new cases and currently has 227 active cases, with 32 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 31 new cases and currently has 331 active cases, with 51 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 11 new cases and has 316 active cases, with 20 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 10 new cases and has 172 active cases, with 19 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 6 new cases and has 192 active cases with 13 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 6 new cases and has 210 active cases with 17 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 2 new cases and currently has 19 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 2 new cases, Udhampur 2, Rajouri 12, Doda 9, Kathua 4, Kishtwar 14, Samba 3, Poonch 8, Ramban 7, and Reasi 29.

