Kargil leaders head to New Delhi for talks

KDA leaders say committed to their agenda

Kargil: Majority of team members of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have left to attend the politically significant meeting with the MoS Home GK Reddy in New Delhi on July 1 to deliberate on the demands raised by them.

KDA, a combined group of mainstream, student, religious, social, and other leaders were formed in the Kargil district of Ladakh last year to press the central government for their demands advocating for pre-August 05, 2019 status with a full-fledged statehood for the region.

The leaders of the KDA, recently received an invitation from the Home Ministry for holding deliberations with the Minister of State for Home GK Reddy next month.

A senior member of the KDA said that most of them have already left from Kargil, and more are scheduled to leave tomorrow (Tuesday) and report to New Delhi well before time.

He said that there is no change on the two agenda’s as already made public which is the restoration of pre-August 05 status and a full-fledged state for Ladakh with the legislature.

“The leaders of KDA recently met and held detailed discussions about the scheduled meeting in New Delhi and everyone’s stand was very clear on the two agendas of the group,” he said.

He said that the same agenda will be discussed in the meeting with the MoS Home GK Reddy.

About the names of KDA leaders that are part of the 11 member team, he said that leaders from different groups have been included in the team for proper representation.

Qamar Ali Akhoon associated with the National Conference who is also the Co-Chairman of Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) will have three more party associates with him including Feroz Ahmed Khan the CEC- LAHDC and Aga Syed Abbas Rizvi who is also the EC-LAHDC besides represented ANJUMAN E SAHAB E ZAMAN and district president Haji Hanifa Jan.

Haji Asgar Ali Karbalai the co-chairman of Congress will have Nasir Munshi the party president of the Kargil district included in the team.

The other team members include Syed Mohd Shah- Councillor LAHDC and President Anjuman e Sofia Noorbakshia, Shahnawaz Var – President Anjuman e Ahle Sunnat, Sheikh Bashir- IKMT, Murtaza Ahmad the of President Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Sajjad Kargili Islamia School Kargil

As reported earlier, the leadership of both the districts including Apex Body in Leh and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) in Kargil is scheduled to hold deliberations in the region soon after the return of KDA from New Delhi to chalk out a joint strategy to fight for statehood. KNO

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print