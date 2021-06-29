Delhi court asks Shabbir Shah if he has faith in Indian judicial system

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday asked Kashmiri separatist leader Shabbir Shah, arrested in a money laundering case, whether he has faith in the country”s judicial system and its Constitution.

Special Judge Dharmender Rana put the queries to Shah”s lawyer during the hearing of his bail application.

Ask your client if he has faith in judicial system and the Constitution of India, the judge asked advocate M S Khan during the hearing held through video conferencing.

At this the counsel replied that Shah had full faith in the system and law of the land.

Ask him again in person and inform the court on July 1, the judge said.

Shah is currently lodged in Tihar central jail here.

The Enforcement Directorate opposed his bail application and assured the court that within six months it will conclude the evidence as it has to examine several witnesses in the case.

According to the prosecution, in August 2005 case, the special cell of Delhi Police had arrested one Ahmed Wani, an alleged hawala dealer, claiming that Rs 63 lakh were recovered from Wani, of which Rs 52 lakh were allegedly to be delivered to Shah.

According to the prosecution, Wani had claimed that he had given Rs 2.25 crore to Shah.

The ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Shah and Wani in 2007.—(PTI)

