Bike rider injured in Pampore road accident

PAMPORE: A Scooty rider was injured on Tuesday in a road accident after he was hit by speedy vehicle at Kadlabal Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
The injured has been identified as Sahil Ahmad Wani son Bashir Ahmad, resident of Khrew area of Pampore. Official said
According to the report, the mishap took place near Moulvi Masjid Kadlabal this afternoon, when a Tipper bearing registration number JK13A-5711 hit the scooty bearing Registration Number JK13F-2536 as a result scooty rider was seriously injured. People immediately brought the scooty rider to Sub District Hospital Pampore for treatment.
After getting first aid, from the hospital the doctor referred him to Srinagar hospital for further treatment.
In this connection police has registered a case at police station Pampore.
