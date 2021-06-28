Central Kashmir: Guns Roar in Srinagar outskirts as encounter breaks out

Srinagar: A fierce Gunfight is underway between militants and government forces in Maloora area of Parimpora in Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Monday.

Reports said that a joint team of Police and Army launched a cordon and search operation in Maloora Parimpora .

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.

As per the sources two to three militants are believed to be trapped.(GNS)

