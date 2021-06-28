8 deaths, 415 new Covid cases in 24 hours

Srinagar: Eight Covid patients lost their lives in J&K while 415 fresh Covid cases were detected in the last 24 hours, the official daily bulletin reported on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 244 were reported in Kashmir Division and 171 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

Of the 8 deaths, 4 each were reported in Jammu and Kashmir Division. Srinagar and Jammu districts reported 1 death each.

Two deaths were reported in Kupwara and Poonch districts, and one death each in Pulwama and Reasi districts.

Srinagar reported the maximum number of fresh cases, with 78, while Jammu district reported 21 new cases.

The bulletin said that 745 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 166 from Jammu Division and 579 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 5,290 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 78 new cases and currently has 991 active cases, with 128 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 10 new cases and currently has 299 active cases, with 137 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 26 new cases and currently has 351 active cases, with 94 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 16 new cases and currently has 246 active cases, with 74 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 23 new cases and currently has 351 active cases, with 44 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 26 new cases and has 326 active cases, with 37 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 23 new cases and has 181 active cases, with 29 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 22 new cases and has 199 active cases with 18 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 19 new cases and has 222 active cases with 18 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 1 new case and currently has 17 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 21 new cases, Udhampur 19, Rajouri 12, Doda 17, Kathua 8, Kishtwar 8, Samba 3, Poonch 8, Ramban 12, and Reasi 63.

