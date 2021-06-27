SKIMS Dir Prof Ahangar gets 6 month extension

Srinagar: The government on Saturday extended tenure of Prof A G Ahangar, Director, SKIMS and Ex-Officio Secretary to the government beyond the age of his superannuation of 65 years till the end of this year but barred him from carrying out procurement and appointments in the tertiary care institute.
“In view of the situation arising due to COVID-19, it is hereby ordered that Prof. A. G. Ahangar, Director, SKIMS and Ex-Officio Secretary to the Government, who was to retire on attaining the age of 65 years on 25.06.2021, shall continue to hold the post of Director, SKIMS and Ex-Officio Secretary to the Government till 31.12.2021, in terms of Government Order No.358 dated 04.05.2021 issued by H&ME Department,” reads a government order,.
“It is further ordered that during this period, Prof. A. G. Ahangar will not look after the issues related to procurement and appointments in the Institute, which shall be looked after by a Committee to be constituted by the Government.”
