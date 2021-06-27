415 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 8 Deaths Reported In J&K

*

Srinagar): Jammu and Kashmir reported 415 new covid-19 cases while eight more people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

They said 171 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu Division and 244 from Kashmir Valley, taking the total count to 314731.

Regarding the fatalities, they said, four each were reported in Jammu division and Kashmir Valley respectively, taking the death toll 4304.

Two persons each died at GMC Jammu and Baramulla while one each succumbed at District Hospital Reasi, SKIMS Soura and DH Pulwama while one died at home (Jammu division).

