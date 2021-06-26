Woman Among 3 Injured In grenade Blast in Barbarshah Srinagar

Srinagar: Three civilians including a woman were injured in a grenade attack in Barbarshah area of Srinagar.

Official sources said that the suspected militants hurled the grenade at a CRPF bunker in the area but the device exploded on roadside, causing injuries to three pedestrians, one of them a non-local woman.

The injured were shifted to hospital and there were no immediate reports about their condition. Meanwhile, police and CRPF cordoned off the entire area in a bid to arrest the attacker (s) besides concerned started investigations into the incidnet.(GNS)

