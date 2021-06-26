Dr Ahangar gets 6 months extension as Director SKIMS

Srinagar: Director Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Prof. A.G. Ahangar, who was going to retire today, got further extension in his service on Saturday by the Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha.

In an order, government said that Dr A.G. Ahanger, who was going to retire today has been given further extension of six months in view of he situation arising due to Covid-19z

“In view of the situation arising due to COVID-19, it is hereby ordered that Prof. A. G. Ahangar, Director, SKIMS and Ex- Officio Secretary to the Government, who was to retire on attaining the age of 65 years on 25.06.2021, shall continue to hold the post of Director, SKIMS and Ex-Officio Secretary to the Government till 31.12.2021, in terms of Government Order No.358 dated 04.05.2021 issued by H&ME Department,” reads the order.

The order stated that during this period, Prof. A. G. Ahangar will not look after the issues related to procurement and appointments in the Institute, which shall be looked after by a Committee to be constituted by the Government.

Notably, many senior medicos had demanded extension in his tenure due to the prevailing situation in Covid-19 while as around one dozen medicos had submitted forms to get the top post—

