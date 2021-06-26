Covid claims 7 lives, infects 498 more in J&K

Srinagar: Seven Covid patients lost their lives in J&K while 498 fresh Covid cases were detected in the last 24 hours, the official daily bulletin reported on Friday.

Of the new cases, 289 were reported in Kashmir Division and 209 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

Of the 7 deaths, 5 were reported in Jammu Division and 2 in Kashmir Division. Srinagar reported zero deaths while Jammu district reported 1 death.

Two deaths were reported in Doda district, and one death each in Baramulla, Bandipora, Kishtwar, Ramban districts.

Srinagar reported the maximum number of fresh cases, with 82, while Jammu district reported 10 new cases.

The bulletin said that 871 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 334 from Jammu Division and 537 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 6,157 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 82 new cases and currently has 1,084 active cases, with 137 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 35 new cases and currently has 480 active cases, with 52 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 31 new cases and currently has 473 active cases, with 63 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 13 new cases and currently has 335 active cases, with 41 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 44 new cases and currently has 412 active cases, with 77 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 21 new cases and has 353 active cases, with 44 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 15 new cases and has 186 active cases, with 42 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 16 new cases and has 201 active cases with 20 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 29 new cases and has 232 active cases with 57 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 3 new cases and currently has 21 active cases with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 10 new cases, Udhampur 9 , Rajouri 11, Doda 25, Kathua 4, Kishtwar 19, Samba 2, Poonch 16, Ramban 17, and Reasi 96.

