30-year old Youth Among 4 Persons Injured In Barbarshah Grenade Blast Dies

Srinagar: One of the four civilians injured in a grenade blast in Barbarshah area of Srinagar succumbed to wounds on Saturday evening, officials said.

They said the injured identified as Mudasir Ahmad (30) succumbed to the injuries at SMHS hospital here.

A police officer confirmed that Mudasir, a shopkeeper by profession, succumbed to the wounds.

Earlier suspected militants hurled the grenade at an iron-shield bunker manned by one personnel in the area.

The device exploded near the bunker, causing injuries to four persons, one of them a non-local woman who is seen in the CCTV video footage, released later, running to save herself. Among the injured includes a bike rider who fell down possibly after sustaining splinter injuries.

The injured were shifted to hospital. The other injured identified as Hilal Ahmad of Illahi Bagh Srinagar, Shahid Ahmad Son of Nazir Ahmad Khan of Rainawari and Shakeela (non local) of UP are admitted in hospitals.

Meanwhile, police and CRPF cordoned off the entire area in a bid to arrest the attacker (s) besides concerned started investigations into the incident. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print