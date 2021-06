Poonch: A soldier was killed and two others were injured when lightning struck their post along the Line of Control in Poonch district early Friday morning, officials said.

The lightning struck Khalsa II post of army’s 40 Rashtriya Rifles in Sawjian sector in which the soldier, Rifleman Mandeep Singh, died while two others were injured, the officials said

When contacted, SHO Mandi Manzoor Kohli confirmed to GNS the incident. (GNS)

