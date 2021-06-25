India’s first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier will be commissioned next year: Rajnath Singh

Kochi:  India’s first Indigenous Aircraft

Carrier (IAC) will be commissioned next year, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Friday.

In a statement to the media after reviewing the progress made in the construction of the IAC, Singh described it as India’s pride and a shining example of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

“Commissioning of this IAC next year would be a befitting tribute to India’s 75th year of India’s independence”, he said.

Singh visitedthe IAC being built at Cochin Shipyard Limited here.

