Unvaccinated persons to undergo Covid tests at entry of stores, malls: DC Srinagar

SRINAGAR: In order to safeguard the lives of people and contain the spread of Covid-19 infection, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Tuesday said that all unvaccinated persons visiting any Shopping Store/Complex/ Malls will have to undergo Covid-19 testing.

The DC said this during a media brief adding that the exemption would be given only in certain specific cases. However, vaccinated persons having certificate copy in hard or soft form shall be given priority entry at all business establishments, government offices, etc.

“He said that this is important in the interest of the larger public so that no Covid-19 infected person puts the lives of other persons at risk,” an official spokeperson said.

The DC stressed that no positive person should mix with other people and said necessary action under law will be taken against such cases, it added.

He urged the general public to cooperate with administration in strict adherence to Covid-19 SOPs to save themselves, their family and whole society from infection of deadly coronavirus.

The DC reiterated his statement that Covid Vaccination and Covid Appropriate Behaviour are the weapons with us to defeat Covid-19 pandemic. He urged all left out eligible persons of the district to get vaccinated at an earliest to make Srinagar district a safe place with regard to Covid-19 amid predictions of Third wave by the Medical experts.

The readers can also reach on the official Twitter account of DC Srinagar: @srinagaramin and official Twitter account of DDPR Srinagar: @ddprsrinagar

