Shepherd feared dead after slipping into Nallah in Bandipora

Bandipora,: A 55-year-old shepherd is feared dead after he slipped into a nallah at forest area near Tresangam in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Thursday.

Official said that a shepherd identified as Noor-Udin Chopan, son of Muhammad Sultan of Ajas Matipora has slipped and fell down along with his horse into Nallah near Tresangam forests.

They said that the incident occurred near Tresangam forests area when he was crossing the Nallah.

The sources said that his body is yet to be recovered, while the locals are on job to retrieve him, who is feared dead.

A police official also confirmed the incident to KNO and said that they have sent rescue teams including Police and SDRF to trace him.

He said the rescue teams have reach the spot through hilly terrains and non motorable road to start rescue operation—(KNO)

