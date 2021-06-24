Grenade hurled at forces in Pulwama

Pulwama: Suspected militants on Wednesday evening attacked a Police and CRPF naka party in Rajpora Chowk area of Pulwama but no loss of life or injuries was reported in the attack.
Official sources said that the suspected militants hurled a grenade and then fired several rounds at the naka party in Rajpora Chowk and police.
They, however, said that there no causality or injuries reported in the attack.
The official sources said that the areas has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. KNO
