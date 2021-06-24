Be better prepared for 3rd wave: Div Com to officials

SRINAGAR: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, on Wednesday emphasised on making fool-proof preparations to combat the predicted 3rd wave of Covid-19 in Kashmir.
The Div Com said this while chairing a meeting of officers to review Covid-19 situation in Kashmir.
At the outset, Mission Director NHM apprised the chair about the district-wise current graph of positive cases, contact tracing, vaccination, declining of positivity rate, management of containment zones and other measures taken to ensure containment of coronavirus spread.
Among others the meeting was attended by all Deputy Commissioners and CMOs (through videoconferencing), Director Health, senior doctors, In-charge CCRK, and others concerned.
Pole stressed on enhancing the capacity of oxygen generation and oxygen bed facility at all hospitals for better preparations to combat the third wave of Covid-19 efficiently.
He also said in the course of preparations, human resources be kept ready and training of staff be also conducted across Kashmir.
He further emphasized on bringing behavioural change in the society and all Covid related SOPs, particularly the wearing of masks, be followed as a habit to safeguard people from infection during the third wave. Information Department